J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

JBHT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

