J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £138.49 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo acquired 11 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £138.49 ($180.94).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

