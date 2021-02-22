J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.44% of J2 Global worth $197,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,088. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,050 shares of company stock worth $20,729,266 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

