Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.28.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

