Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 51892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

