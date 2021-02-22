Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Down 9% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 9% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $451,655.13 and $176,959.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.