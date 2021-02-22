Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

