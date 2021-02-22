Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

