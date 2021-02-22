Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 118,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

