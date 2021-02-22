Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UCB in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $5.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $106.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

