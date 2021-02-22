Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.97 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Equity Residential by 21.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

