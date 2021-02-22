Jefferies Financial Group Comments on South32 Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

