Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

