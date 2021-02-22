Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Shares of MRNA opened at $174.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,481 shares of company stock worth $62,788,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.