Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
