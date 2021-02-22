Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,113.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $942.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

