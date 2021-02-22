Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $8,599,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

