Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

