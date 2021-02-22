Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $281.55 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average is $282.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

