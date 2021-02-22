Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 8,734 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.54 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

