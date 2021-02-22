JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 14,026,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,735,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

