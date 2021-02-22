JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares traded down 8.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.98 and last traded at $61.36. 3,195,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,260,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

Specifically, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.