Jibrel Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $488,126.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $488,126.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 129.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,084,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

