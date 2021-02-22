JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:JMP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 2,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,509. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $61,222 in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

