John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $134.67.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

