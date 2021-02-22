John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.30-4.55 EPS.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.40.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT traded up $5.84 on Monday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.