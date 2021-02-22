John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BMTC opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $723.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

