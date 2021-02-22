John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. BancFirst accounts for about 3.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BancFirst worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

