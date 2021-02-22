John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. TowneBank accounts for about 2.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TowneBank worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 43.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $27.79 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

