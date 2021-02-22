John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Level One Bancorp comprises 1.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Level One Bancorp worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

