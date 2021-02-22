John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up 3.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $48.88 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,825.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $355,804. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

