John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Busey worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

