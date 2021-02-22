John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. German American Bancorp makes up about 2.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

GABC stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

