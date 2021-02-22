John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of Marin Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

