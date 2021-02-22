John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

