Joint Ventures 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,890.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $39,362.04 and $5,890.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.