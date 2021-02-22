Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.58

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.58 and last traded at $166.70, with a volume of 12716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

