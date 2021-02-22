JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 206 ($2.69) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,072 ($79.33). 1,592,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,283.68.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

