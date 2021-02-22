JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).
Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 206 ($2.69) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,072 ($79.33). 1,592,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,283.68.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
