JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Airbus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.77. 883,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

