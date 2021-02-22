JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) to Issue GBX 0.52 Dividend

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JMG traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 143.70 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,799,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.96. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

