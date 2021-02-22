JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) to Issue GBX 0.52 Dividend

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JMG traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 143.70 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,799,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.96. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile
