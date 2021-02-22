JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 697.09 ($9.11) and last traded at GBX 702 ($9.17). Approximately 203,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 397,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 657.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

