JUIICE Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $325.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00072040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.