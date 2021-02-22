Julius Bär Gruppe AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

