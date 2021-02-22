JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $101.46 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. JulSwap has a total market cap of $101.46 million and $40.54 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 251.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

