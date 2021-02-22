Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF remained flat at $$4.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.03.

