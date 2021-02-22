JUST (JST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $329.29 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, JUST has traded 26% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $125.46 million and $329.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

