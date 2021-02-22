JustLiquidity (JUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.38 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $312.33 or 0.00571221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 203.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $136.45 million and approximately $36.38 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

