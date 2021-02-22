Juventus Fan Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $353,222.00 (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $353,222.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00018591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

