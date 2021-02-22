K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.07. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

