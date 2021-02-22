Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 5,413,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,188,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $821.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

